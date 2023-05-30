Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rises By 22.5%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,585 shares of company stock worth $3,009,703. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 641,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.