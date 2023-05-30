Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Rises By 22.5%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

