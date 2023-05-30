Short Interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Drops By 24.7%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVLP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,793. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.