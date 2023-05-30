Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases By 32.5%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 757,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

