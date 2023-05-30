Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.6 days.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TRZBF opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRZBF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

