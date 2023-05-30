Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Declines By 19.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 4,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

