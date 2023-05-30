Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1312946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

