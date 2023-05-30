Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1312946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.
