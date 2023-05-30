SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.98. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 89,161 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $509.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

