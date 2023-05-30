Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $106.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.63.

SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

