SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,665 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises 4.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of SM Energy worth $48,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE SM traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 205,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

