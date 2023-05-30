SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Purchased by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. SmartRent comprises about 0.2% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,329.8% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 587,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 570,595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SmartRent by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SmartRent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 439,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,681. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $694.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

