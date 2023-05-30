Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 47,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 226,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

