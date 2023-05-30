SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 5.4% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.11. 83,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,010,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 28.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 410,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

