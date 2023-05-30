SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,159,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 12,637,571 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,043 shares of company stock worth $1,181,482. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

