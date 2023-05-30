SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $156.18 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $156.18 million and approximately $107.46 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.48760013 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $116,351,896.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

