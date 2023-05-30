SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Lifted by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 10.0% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 631,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

