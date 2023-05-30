SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,203. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

