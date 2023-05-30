SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.