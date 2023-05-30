Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 2.1% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 443,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,375. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

