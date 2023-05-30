Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 508,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

