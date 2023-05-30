Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,242 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 106,374 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. 3,186,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $137.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.