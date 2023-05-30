Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Performance

About IQVIA

Shares of IQV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,722. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

