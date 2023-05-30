Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. 7,366,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,208. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

