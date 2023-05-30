Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 13,918,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,912,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

