Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.2% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

