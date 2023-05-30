Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 83,667 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,667 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 993,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 547,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,301. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

