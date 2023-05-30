Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 1.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

APTV traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 1,157,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.