Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Splunk stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $688,000. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

