Square Token (SQUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00006969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $180,861.42 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 1.94912258 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $159,900.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

