SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.00. 20,975,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 4,932,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

