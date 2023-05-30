STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,001.56 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.84 million and approximately $52,001.56 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

