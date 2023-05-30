Status One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and $1.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,700.98 or 1.00034035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,962,966 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,962,966.235242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0238287 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $879,297.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.