Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCL stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $426,211 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

