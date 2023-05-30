STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of STM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,245. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Read More
