STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of STM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,245. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

