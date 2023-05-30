StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.