StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

