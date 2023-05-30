StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
