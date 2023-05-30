StockNews.com Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USNA opened at $62.77 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $180,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,581 shares of company stock worth $1,605,195. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

