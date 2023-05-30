StockNews.com Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

BJRI stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

