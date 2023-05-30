StockNews.com Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

