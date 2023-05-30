Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile



Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

