Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.50 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $171,173.24 and $0.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036339 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

