Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stake Boosted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.74% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $101,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

SPH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

SPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

