Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 427,144 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.4% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,256. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile



Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.



