Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.19

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.187 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.03.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29.
About Suncorp Group
Featured Stories
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.