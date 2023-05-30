SunPower Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 34,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,932 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Transactions at SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 4,873,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.87.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.