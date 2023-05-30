Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 4.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 1,554,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,171,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.32 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $383,695.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,612 shares of company stock worth $3,471,312. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

