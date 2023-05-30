Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 67,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 164,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

