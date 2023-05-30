Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 67,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 164,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Super Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
