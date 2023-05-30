Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $219.18

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.18, but opened at $228.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $233.33, with a volume of 1,416,788 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $174,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.