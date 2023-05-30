Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $219.18

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.18, but opened at $228.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $233.33, with a volume of 1,416,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $174,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

