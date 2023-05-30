S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
S&W Seed Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.