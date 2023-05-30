S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.