Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 782,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 794,489 shares.The stock last traded at $457.54 and had previously closed at $444.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $235,510,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

