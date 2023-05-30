Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $820.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

